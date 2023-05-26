India

Lotus, peacock, and banyan tree; Look inside new Parliament

New Parliament building has peacock-themed Lok Sabha

The central government has released some spectacular visuals of the new parliament building scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday. The visuals show the spacious Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha fitted with beautiful interiors and modern technology. The interior also depicts India's three national symbols—the lotus, the peacock, and the banyan tree—as its themes.

Watch: Visuals of new Parliament shared by PM Narendra Modi

What features does new Parliament have

The four-story, triangular-shaped Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building—constructed by Tata Projects Ltd.—has three primary entrances: Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. It also has a large constitution hall to display India's democratic legacy, a lounge for MPs, a library, various committee rooms, eating places, and enough parking space.