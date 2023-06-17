India

Manipur: Angry mobs attempt to torch homes of BJP leaders

Manipur: Angry mobs attempt to torch homes of BJP leaders

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 17, 2023 | 12:25 pm 1 min read

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Imphal, new attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

At least two people were reportedly injured in Manipur's Imphal after rubber bullets and tear gas were fired by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) at a mob of 1,000 after clashes broke out in the Palace Compound area on Friday night. Furthermore, security forces also reportedly thwarted attempts by angry mobs to torch the homes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just a day after Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's home was stormed and set on fire by an angry mob for the second time in Imphal's Kongba. Manipur has been in turmoil since May 3 after riots erupted between the Meiteis and tribal communities over the demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the former.

Share this timeline