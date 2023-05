India

Delhi Liquorgate: Delhi HC rejects AAP's Manish Sisodia's bail

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 30, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma observed that Sisodia is a powerful person and could influence witnesses if released on bail. A trial court earlier rejected his bail plea on March 31.

Not examined the policy, but allegations very serious: HC