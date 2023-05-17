India

Delhi L-G can destabilize elected MCD by appointing aldermen: SC

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 17, 2023, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Delhi L-G VK Saxena appointed 10 aldermen to MCD in January

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition from the Delhi government challenging Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's power to nominate aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), reported PTI. The bench, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, said giving this power to the L-G would mean that they could destabilize a democratically elected civic body.

Court asked 'source of power' of L-G under Constitution

While hearing the plea, the apex court asked, "Is the nomination of people who have specialised knowledge in a local body such great concern to Union of India?" per Live Law. On Tuesday, the court asked about the "source of power" of the L-G under the Constitution and the law to nominate aldermen to the civic body without the interference of the elected government.

Delhi government said L-G nominated members without consultation

In its petition, the Delhi government claimed that for the first time in 30 years, the L-G nominated aldermen to 10 ward committees without consulting the government. Notably, the MCD has 250 elected and 10 nominated members. Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 wards, ending the 15-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the helm of the civic body.