India

Amit Shah cancels Karnataka poll campaigns, 'closely monitors' Manipur situation

Amit Shah cancels Karnataka poll campaigns, 'closely monitors' Manipur situation

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023, 02:26 pm 1 min read

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday canceled all election campaigns in Karnataka to "closely monitor" the situation in Manipur, reported ANI, quoting sources. According to the report, Shah would continue to hold meetings with authorities in the state, where tensions prevailed amid violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community. Notably, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10.

Shah had late-night discussion with Manipur CM

The sources further stated, "Union Home Minister Shah had a discussion late at night with Manipur CM N Biren Singh and other top officials in view of the situation in the state." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also held multiple meetings via video conferencing on Thursday and spoke to the chief ministers of the northeastern states on maintaining law and order situation.

Shah to monitor situation from Delhi for now

Reports said speculations were rife that Shah could visit the violence-hit state. However, they were turned down by the party leaders, who said the home minister would monitor the situation from Delhi for now. To note, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur to control the violence that broke out on May 3.