'Please support us': Bajrang Punia's emotional appeal amid wrestlers' protest

May 05, 2023

Today, we are fighting for the safety and honor of your champions, Punia said

Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia on Friday made an emotional appeal publicly to extend support to the wrestlers' protest, which has been going on for 13 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Notably, several top grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment.

Why does this story matter?

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, filed a complaint against Singh on March 21, alleging sexual harassment.

However, the Delhi Police did not file a First Information Report (FIR) until a week later.

The police later registered two FIRs against Singh but no arrest was made.

Meanwhile, Singh refused to resign from his position as well.

Punia tweeted video featuring him, Phogat, Malik

On Friday, Punia tweeted a video featuring him and fellow grapplers Phogat and Malik, competing in international tournaments. The caption read, "We fought for the pride of our country. Today we are fighting for the safety and honor of your champions. Please support us!" This comes a day after he broke down and asked the government to take back all of his medals.

Farmers, students extend support to wrestlers' protest

On Thursday, a large number of people, including farmers from neighboring states and Delhi University students, reached the protest site and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers, demanding the arrest of Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. Per PTI, slogans like Nari Shakti Zindabad, Pahalwan Ekta Zindabad, and Jo Humse Takrayega, Chur Chur Hojayega were raised at Jantar Mantar.

Wrestlers alleged they were abused by Delhi Police

The support was lent a day after a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and some "drunk" police personnel. On Wednesday night, the athletes alleged that police personnel assaulted them when they tried to bring in folding beds for sleeping at the protest site. Phogat and Malik even claimed that they were abused by policemen. However, the Delhi Police have denied all allegations.