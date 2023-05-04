India

Drunk cops abused, assaulted us: Wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 04, 2023, 10:58 am 3 min read

The wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar alleged that drunk police personnel assaulted them when they tried to bring in folding beds

Wrestlers who have been protesting for days at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged on Wednesday night that drunk police personnel assaulted them when they tried to bring in folding beds for sleeping at the protest site. Two wrestlers, including Geeta Phogat's brother Dushyant Phogat, sustained injuries to their heads and were taken to a hospital.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police is accused of allegedly acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government, which is accused of shielding Singh.

The wrestlers are demanding Singh's ouster from the WFI over sexual harassment charges by women grapplers.

A wrestler-turned-politician, Singh has been the WFI chief for 12 years.

He has several cases pending against him, including attempted murder.

Police detain Somnath Bharti, Deepender Hooda

Meanwhile, the police said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti arrived at the protest site with folding beds without permission, along with Congress MP Deepender Hooda. The police claimed that the leaders tried to break the barricades there and the wrestlers joined them. When the police attempted to stop them, an altercation ensued, following which the police detained Bharti, Hooda, and two others.

Folding beds brought because mattresses drenched in rain

The protesters have camped at Jantar Mantar, demanding action against Singh. They have been sleeping on mattresses on the road. However, heavy rains in Delhi over the last few days soaked the mattresses. Following this, they tried to bring in the folding beds.

SC to hear wrestlers' petition on Thursday

If you want to kill us, kill us: Vinesh Phogat

A video of the scuffle has also gone viral on social media. Former wrestler Rajveer claimed that a drunk cop named Dharmendra abused Vinesh Phogat and started the fight. Phogat, an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, said they are not criminals to be treated in such a manner. "If you want to kill us, then kill us," said a teary-eyed Phogat.

Take back my medals: Bajrang Punia to government

"Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We did not even have our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us," Phogat said. Olympic bronze medalist grappler Bajrang Punia said, "I request the government that it take back all the medals I have won."

Police cut off food, water, power supply: Punia

Last week, Punia alleged that the Delhi Police cut off the food, water, and power supply at Jantar Mantar in a bid to drive them out of the protest site. Notably, seven women wrestlers, including a minor, lodged sexual harassment complaints against Singh on April 21, but the police didn't register an FIR until the Supreme Court pulled it up a week later.