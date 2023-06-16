India

Manipur violence: Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's residence torched

Manipur violence: Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's residence torched

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 16, 2023 | 11:20 am 2 min read

RK Ranjan Singh's residence torched as violence amplifies in Manipur

An angry mob stormed and set Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RK Ranjan Singh's house on fire in Imphal's Kongba, Manipur, on Thursday night, confirmed government sources. As per reports, the mob burnt down two houses after fresh clashes broke out between security personnel and protesters in Imphal﻿.

Why does this story matter?

This is reportedly the second time the minister's home has been targeted. The development also comes only days after nine individuals were killed and 10 others suffered injuries in a violent clash in Manipur. To recall, the northeastern state has been in turmoil since May 3, when riots erupted between the Meiteis and tribal communities over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Singh was not home during incident: Report

As per government officials, Singh was in Rajasthan at the time of the incident, and no casualties were reported. According to NDTV, an angry mob managed to reach the minister's house despite a curfew in the area and outnumbered the security personnel deployed at Singh's house for security reasons. Around nine security escort personnel, five security guards and eight additional guards were on duty.

Mob threw petrol bombs from all directions: Escort commander

While providing an update regarding the attack, Escort Commander L Dineshwor Singh told The New Indian Express, "We couldn't prevent the incident as the mob was overwhelming, and we couldn't control the situation." "They threw petrol bombs coming in from all directions. From the bye lane behind the building and from the front entrance. So we simply couldn't control the mob," the commander added.

Mob attacked Singh's residence in May too

Reportedly, a mob first attacked Singh's residence in May. During the attack, security forces fired in the air to disperse the mob. On Wednesday night, unidentified individuals set fire to the official quarters of women Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area of Imphal West district.

Singh's official statement after attack

"It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman," Mos Singh told ANI. Notably, Singh recently met with a group of intellectuals from Manipur's Meitei and Kuki clans to discuss ways to restore peace to the state.

Share this timeline