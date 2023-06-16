India

Cyclone Biparjoy weakens after landfall in Gujarat, headed toward Rajasthan

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 16, 2023 | 10:31 am 2 min read

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe to severe cyclonic storm after its landfall in Gujarat's Jakhau port on Thursday evening

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from "very severe" to "severe" cyclonic storm after its landfall in Gujarat's Jakhau Port on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency added that it is expected to move northeastward and further weaken into a cyclonic storm on Friday morning and subsequently turn into a depression over south Rajasthan by evening.

The cyclone caused destruction and threw daily life off gear in coastal Gujarat, especially in the Kutch district. High wind speeds uprooted a large number of trees and snapped power and communication lines. While approaching, the cyclone's impact resulted in a few deaths in different districts of the state. Earlier, the storm was expected to miss the Indian coast and instead proceed into Pakistan.

940 villages without power

The IMD said the cyclone lay centered over the Kutch-Saurashtra region, 30km north of Naliya, until 2:30am on Friday. Around 940 villages suffered power outages as over 300 electric poles were broken across the state's coastal, rural, and desert areas. At least two people were also killed, while 22 people were injured and as many as 524 trees fell in the state.

Cyclone impacted weather of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh

Total number of canceled trains reaches 99

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Western Railways on Thursday canceled 23 more trains, short-terminated three more, and short-originated seven other trains. This took the total number of trains canceled to 99, while 39 trains have been short-terminated, and 38 short-originated.

94,000 people evacuated in Gujarat, 82,000 in Pakistan

Around 94,000 people were also evacuated from vulnerable settlements in the coastal areas and moved further inland to safety. Similarly, Pakistan evacuated around 82,000 people from its southeastern coastal areas as flooding is expected in Karachi, its largest city. Reportedly, the government created 76 multipurpose cyclone shelters (MPCS) across Gujarat, which has a coastline of more than 1,600km.

