India

Rajasthan: Widows of Pulwama martyrs detained outside Sachin Pilot's residence

Rajasthan: Widows of Pulwama martyrs detained outside Sachin Pilot's residence

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 10, 2023, 11:51 am 1 min read

The women have been protesting outside the residence of Congress leader Sachin Pilot since February 28 (Twitter/@SachinPilot)

Rajasthan police on Friday detained the widows of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, from a protest site outside Congress MLA Sachin Pilot's residence, reported India Today. The women have reportedly been protesting outside Pilot's residence in Jaipur since February 28. They had also launched an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday.

Widows demanding change in rules regarding compassionate appointments

Notably, the women have been demanding that compassionate appointment rules be changed so that relatives of CRPF jawans, not just children, can be given government jobs. They also want the administration to install the statues of their martyred husbands in their villages. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked on Twitter whether it is appropriate to give jobs to relatives of a martyred soldier.