Manipur violence: Fresh flare-up kills 9, curfew relaxation restricted

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 14, 2023 | 01:39 pm 2 min read

Fresh violence in Manipur has killed 9 persons while curfew relaxation has been restricted

At least nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence in Manipur. The deaths reportedly took place in a firing incident in the Khamenlok area on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the relaxation in the curfew has been restricted following the fresh violence in the northeastern state, which has been gripped by ethnic clashes for over a month now.

Fresh casualties result of gunfight between suspected militants and troops

According to Police Superintendent K Shivakanta Singh, the gunfight began at 10:00pm on Tuesday in the Khamenlok area. All of the injured were taken to the hospital, where one is said to be in critical condition. Suspected militants armed with advanced weaponry allegedly encircled the villagers in the Khamenlok region and then launched an attack at about 1:00am, per PTI.

Injured people were flown to Imphal for treatment

Officials stated the Kuki militants were allegedly setting up bunkers near Meitei localities when they were confronted by security personnel, culminating in the gunfight. Reportedly, the deceased had slash marks on their bodies as well as many gunshot wounds. Injured people have been flown to Imphal for treatment. Notably, the area is bounded by the Meitei-majority Imphal East district and the tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

Authorities restrict curfew relaxation

Amid the fresh violence, the authorities have curtailed the curfew relaxation. The relaxation will now be in effect for only four hours, from 5:00am to 9:00am, rather than the usual 5:00am to 6:00pm. The curfew also remains in effect in 11 of Manipur's 16 districts, and internet services have been halted throughout the state.

Know about Manipur violence

At least 115 people have been killed and another 47,000 displaced since violence first broke out on May 3 between the Meiteis and the Kukis over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis constitute around 53% of Manipur's population and mostly live in the Imphal Valley, while tribals—Nagas and Kukis—make up 40% and live in the hilly areas.

