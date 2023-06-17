India

Brij Bhushan case: Photos, videos mentioned as evidence in chargesheet

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 17, 2023 | 12:06 pm 3 min read

Police cite photos, videos to back FIR against Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment case

The 1,500-page chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the Delhi Police cited photograph proof in at least four of the six complaints by female wrestlers, reported The Indian Express. Moreover, it also mentioned video evidence in at least three instances of reported sexual harassment against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, according to the news outlet.

Why does this story matter?

After a protest against the WFI chief by top Indian wrestlers such as Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia over sexual harassment allegations for months, the police filed a chargesheet on Thursday. However, the police requested a cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Singh after a minor complainant retracted her statement against Singh before a magistrate.

Police provided several forms of technical evidence: Report

Reportedly, the chargesheet contains the collective testimonies of the six wrestlers and several forms of technical evidence, including videos, photographs, call records, and statements provided by 70-80 witnesses. The Delhi Police has mentioned only corroborating witnesses, videos, or photos for each complaint. Furthermore, the police have also attached photo evidence in four of the six complaints, a senior police official revealed.

Senior official provides details on chargesheet

According to the senior police official, the photos attached as evidence are from several events and tournaments that show the complainants and the WFI president. "We have mentioned each complaint separately in the chargesheet since the six wrestlers stated multiple incidents in their complaints," revealed the official. "For each complaint, we have cited corroborating witnesses, photos, or videos," they added.

Delhi Police to file supplementary chargesheet

According to the news agency PTI, statements of the eyewitnesses, tournament referees, staff, and co-participants are part of the Delhi Police's chargesheet against the WFI president. The report also claimed that a supplementary chargesheet would be filed as and when the police find more proof and witnesses related to the alleged sexual harassment case.

What police told court on Singh's POCSO charges

Notably, the police submitted a request on Thursday at the Patiala House Courts to withdraw the POCSO charges against Singh. "In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under Section 173 CrPC, requesting for cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant," the Delhi Police stated. The case will be heard next on July 4.

Details on charges against WFI chief

While the Delhi Police submitted a cancellation report in the POCSO case against Singh, it also filed a chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court accusing him of criminal intimidation and sexual harassment, among other charges. According to Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, the police chargesheet was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354, 345A, 354D, and 506 (1). The police reportedly questioned 180 individuals.

