Ready for narco test if Punia, Phogat…: WFI's Brij Bhushan

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 22, 2023, 11:11 am 2 min read

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he is ready to face a narco or polygraph test, provided that wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat also undergo the same

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that he is ready to face a narco or polygraph test, provided wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat also undergo the same. "I stand by my word even today and promise the countrymen to remain steadfast forever," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP added.

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, lodged a police complaint against Singh three months after their demand for action made no headway.

The WFI chief is an MP of the ruling BJP, which has been accused of shielding him in the case.

Last month, the police reluctantly filed two FIRs against Singh, while the wrestlers alleged the government-appointed probe committee was hostile to them.

Women's mahapanchayat at new Parliament on May 28

Singh's statement came as the Sarv Khap Panchayat demanded his arrest and narco test. Notably, the protesting wrestlers' 15-day ultimatum to the government to arrest Singh ended on Sunday. Following this, the panchayat, which had previously backed the grapplers, declared a "women's mahapanchayat" at the newly-constructed Parliament in Delhi on May 28, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the complex.

Wrestlers' protest to continue like farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait

The khap and farm leaders said that women from across the nation will arrive in the national capital to join the protest. The leaders added that they and the protesting wrestlers will hold a candle march at the India Gate on Tuesday. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the protest will continue undeterred just like the farmers' protest of 2020-21.

Citizens hold candle marches in support of wrestlers

On Sunday, local residents and activists, under the banner of Citizens Forum, held a candle march in Punjab's Amritsar in solidarity with the protesters. Earlier, citizens took out similar rallies in support of the protesters in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and a village in Haryana's Jind.