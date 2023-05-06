India

Manipur violence reaches Delhi University, police detain students

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 06, 2023, 07:55 pm 1 min read

A group of students from the Kuki tribe were allegedly attacked by Meitis at Delhi University's North Campus

Manipur's violence has reached Delhi University's North Campus area, with a group of students from the Kuki tribe accusing a group of Meitis of an attack on Thursday night, reported ANI. Reportedly, the Kuki students on Friday claimed they went to the Maurice Nagar Police Station to file a complaint, but the officials refused to register one. Subsequently, they protested outside the police station.

Case registered, few students detained: Police

The Delhi Police told ANI that the situation was under control and necessary action had been taken. The cops have reportedly detained a few students who were allegedly involved in the attack. The incident follows ethnic violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community in Manipur, which broke out on Wednesday (May 3) and is now reportedly deescalating in the presence of military forces.