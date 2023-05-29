India

Amit Shah to embark on 3-day visit to violence-hit Manipur

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 29, 2023, 12:16 pm 3 min read

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah is set to embark on a three-day visit to violence-hit Manipur on Monday to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state. During a press conference on Thursday evening, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that Shah would speak to people at different places and listen to their opinions and views.

Why does this story matter?

Shah's state visit comes days after the Army was redeployed and a curfew was reinstated amid fresh conflicts.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 after the tribals marched against the non-tribal Meiteis' demands for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was allegedly preceded by the Manipur High Court's April judgment, which directed the state government to consider the demands of the Meiteis.

Rai urges people of Manipur to have faith in government

According to the news agency PTI, Rai stated the recent unrest has only impeded development, and that there was peace and calm for the past nine years with no blockade and few bandhs in Manipur. The minister also assured that all issues and problems would be resolved peacefully and urged the people of Manipur to have faith in the government and shun any violence.

Here's what Shah said ahead of Manipur visit

During his visit to Assam on Thursday, Shah also confirmed that he would travel to the violence-hit state to try and resolve the disputes. "I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days, but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state," stated the Union home minister.

Manipur CM confirms death of 40 Kuki militants

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed on Sunday that at least 40 Kuki militants were killed in a coordinated security operation in the Imphal Valley in the past four days. The latest round of "conflict is not between communities, but between Kuki militants and security forces," Singh stated while speaking to media personnel.

These are not 'Kuki militants' but 'terrorists': Singh

"State police have been conducting operations in vulnerable areas. In retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups, around 40 terrorists have been killed and a few arrested by the security forces," said Singh. While confirming instances of armed militants firing at civilians, the BJP leader emphasized that these were not "Kuki militants" but "terrorists."

More than 75 dead, thousands displaced in Manipur violence

Since the violence started in Manipur on May 3, over 75 people have reportedly died, while thousands have been displaced and are currently seeking refuge in neighboring states such as Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam. Notably, Meiteis constitute nearly 53% of the state's population and dwell primarily in the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, tribals—Kukis and Nagas—comprise 40% and live in the hill districts.