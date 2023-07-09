World

Canada: Violence erupts in pro-Khalistani rally in Toronto, 2 held

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 09, 2023 | 12:04 pm 3 min read

Two pro-Khalistani protesters were held after violence broke out in pro-Khalistani rally in Canada

Two pro-Khalistani protesters were reportedly detained by police in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday (local time) after violence broke out at a "Khalistan Freedom rally" outside the Indian consulate there. Protestors backed by the Sikh separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) reportedly clashed with pro-India demonstrators. The rally was part of protest programs planned across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Why does this story matter?

The rallies were being held in the name of Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh Nijjar, who was found murdered in Canada recently. Many pro-Khalistan organizations blamed Indian officials for Nijjar's murder. Nijjar, a leader of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was reportedly facing various terror-related accusations in India. However, Canadian courts found no evidence against him and ruled that the SFJ did not use violence.

Face-off between Khalistani protestors and pro-India demonstrators

According to Hindustan Times, the pro-Khalistani protestors were reportedly challenged by pro-India demonstrators in Toronto. They faced off against each other in the presence of Toronto Police personnel across the street from the building housing India's consulate. The protestors also attempted to breach the barricade, during which two pro-Khalistani protestors were apprehended. However, cops said both persons were subsequently released without charges, per HT.

Protesters promote 'Republic of Khalistan', 'Punjab Referendum Next Phase'

Pro-Khalistani protesters also reportedly displayed posters of SFJ leader Nijjar, accusing India of being behind his murder. Other posters announced "Punjab Referendum's Next Phase" across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on July 16. Some demonstrators also wore jackets with the phrase "Republic of Khalistan" and included pictures of an AK-47. Notably, pro-India demonstrators wielding tricolor flags and posters reportedly challenged them on the streets.

India's opposition to Sikh separatist groups' program

The Indian government was on tenterhooks on Saturday as protests under the banner of the "Khalistan Freedom movement" were reportedly organized by Sikh separatist organizations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. India fiercely opposed the planned demonstrations, stating they would endanger its diplomats. The organizers also published images of Indian diplomats on posters as potential targets last month.

Modi government warns countries of derailing bilateral ties

The security agencies in the aforementioned countries have reportedly provided full protection to Indian diplomats following concerns raised by India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also warned them of the derailment of bilateral ties. India has been particularly concerned about the incidents where Khalistani protestors vandalized the consulates in Canada and took out tableaus hailing the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

