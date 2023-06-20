Entertainment

Avril Lavigne, Tyga have broken up; on amicable terms: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 04:03 pm 1 min read

Avril Lavigne, Tyga have broken up

Tyga and Avril Lavigne are bonafide artists and enjoy a huge fan following all around the globe. Reports are rife that the couple broke up a couple of weeks ago and the split happened amicably. Reportedly, the duo are still friends and do not have any hard feelings for each other. However, the pair has not released any statement yet.

Their romance was short-lived

As per TMZ, the duo broke up and their romance was short-lived. The duo was spotted together in February and then they went public about their relationship in March. Lavigne recently finished her concert tour, whereas Tyga is focusing on making new music at the moment. Fans are heartbroken by this development as they loved the couple and their dope sense of fashion.

