Entertainment

Happy birthday, Yoo In-na: Binge-watch these shows featuring 'Goblin' star

Happy birthday, Yoo In-na: Binge-watch these shows featuring 'Goblin' star

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 05, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

Prolific K-drama actor Yoo In-na celebrates her 41st birthday on Monday

If you're a die-hard K-drama fan, Yoo In-na is likely to be your favorite actor! The most in-demand female actor currently in the industry—Yoo gained recognition after her role in Queen & I (2012). Besides working in the TV industry, she has also pursued a singing career and even hosted a radio show. On her 41st birthday, let's revisit some of her best shows.

'Secret Garden' (2010)

Yoo began her career by taking on supporting roles. One of her notable supporting characters is Im Ah-young in the 2010 rom-com series Secret Garden. Despite playing a stereotypical role as the sweet best friend opposite the tomboyish character of Gil Ra-im (Ha Ji-won), Yoo's portrayal earned her the Best New Actress Award on TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards.

'The Greatest Love' (2011)

Despite getting supporting roles in the initial stage of her career, Yoo showcased her versatility by taking the antagonist route in The Greatest Love. As Seri—a former member of a girl group who becomes a top star—she is seen harboring a grudge against her former bandmate played by Gong Hyo-jin. Yoo's performance helped establish her as a prominent entertainer in the industry.

'Queen & I' (2012)

Yoo's breakthrough role in her career came with the series Queen & I. In the series, she portrayed Choi Hee-jin—a third-rate actor who gets her big break playing the role of a queen. The story takes an unexpected twist when she encounters Kim Bung-do (Ji Hyun-woo). Interestingly, Yoo and Ji's onscreen romance blossomed into a real-life relationship from 2012 to 2014.

'Goblin: The Lonely And Great God' (2016)

Yoo rose to fame among new K-drama fans through the 2016 fantasy drama series Goblin. In the show, Yoo portrayed Sunny—an attractive owner of a chicken restaurant—capturing attention despite being the second lead, and her remarkable chemistry with Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-wook) stole the spotlight. Yoo's portrayal of Sunny's blunt, fearless, and honest nature was endearing and relatable to the audience.

'Touch Your Heart' (2019)

Yoo and Lee reunited in the 2019 romantic comedy-drama, Touch Your Heart. Based on the eponymous web novel, the duo portrayed the characters of Oh Jin-shim, an actor pretending to be a secretary at a law firm, and Kwon Jung Rok—an accomplished lawyer who unexpectedly becomes entangled in the actor's chaotic life. Once again, Yoo and Lee mesmerized viewers with their undeniable onscreen chemistry.