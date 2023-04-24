Lifestyle

Visiting South Korea? Get your hands on these souvenirs

When it comes #throwback-ing on your vacation, there's nothing better than souvenirs that can take you back to the good old times. And believe us, these little takeaways are a trove of memories that one just can't get enough of. If you are visiting the stunning destination of South Korea, grab these five souvenirs to get a slice of its culture back home.

Hanbok dolls

Hanbok is a traditional garment worn by both men and women in South Korea. The outfit is available in a variety of styles, prints, designs, and colors, and you will spot several locals flaunting the best of these garbs. While you can buy this dress, it's better to instead grab a Hanbok doll which could be a great addition to your home decor.

Name stamps

Stationery hoarders are bound to have a memorable time shopping in South Korea as the country is known for some cutesy art and craft items. One of the most popular ones is a name stamp, which you can personalize from a local shop. Choose a color and design, and either give your name in English or let them make it for you in Korean.

Korean paper

Here's another stationery item that you just can't miss out on. The traditional Korean paper, which is called Hanji in Korean, captures the beauty of the country as they are largely used for artistic and calligraphic purposes. You can buy paper rolls and notebooks of Hanji sheets at local shops as they are available in a variety of prints, designs, colors, and sizes.

Beauty products

Buying beauty products in South Korea is another steal deal, thanks to K-dramas! You will find a spread of local skincare products, right from those helping you remove undereye bags to the ones offering your skin the moisture it needs. They are fragrant, mostly made with natural and organic ingredients, and are handy. Cosmetic junkies can also score some makeup products from here.

Handmade ceramics

The ceramics from South Korea are both pretty and functional. And the fact that they are handmade by skilled local artisans, buying them for home is a no-brainer. From teapots, cups, and mugs to vases, pots, and bowls, there is something for everyone up for grabs. Use them for regular chores or better yet, place them somewhere in your home as a decor piece.