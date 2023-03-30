Lifestyle

5 must-dos before you leave for vacation

Travel smart, travel stress-free

Proper planning is essential for any successful journey, no matter how well-traveled you may be. You may have pending tasks or prior commitments that demand your attention. Therefore, it is advisable to plan your vacation ahead of time to avoid any last-minute surprises and guarantee a hassle-free and enjoyable experience. Here are five essential things to check off your list before leaving for vacation.

Prepare a checklist

Before you pack your bags and embark on your vacation, it is important to make sure you have all the essentials. The best way to do this is to create a checklist of everything you need to bring. Ensure that your passport and visas are valid and up-to-date, you have a mix of cash and credit cards, and any necessary medical equipment, among others.

Create an automated email response

Imagine being on a beautiful beach, getting sun-baked, and suddenly your phone buzzes with an official email notification. Annoying, right? Don't worry, there's an easy solution - an automated email response. This way, you can let people know that you are out of the office and will get back to them when you return, without having to manually respond to each email.

Clean up your kitchen and fridge

Nobody likes coming back to a smelly house after a fun vacation. That is why doing a quick clean-up before you leave is important. First things first, throw out any perishable food items that might go bad while you are away. Next, give your sink and dishes a good wash to avoid any mold or unpleasant odor lingering in your kitchen.

Check the weather and pack accordingly

Don't let unpredictable weather conditions put a damper on your vacation plans. Be sure to check the forecast of your destination before you leave for your trip and pack accordingly. A quick glance at the weather forecast can help you select the perfect outfits for any climate, whether you are heading to a sunny beach or a chilly mountain retreat.

Inform your credit card company in advance

Picture this: you are on the trip of a lifetime, but suddenly your credit card stops working. Don't let this nightmare become a reality! Protect yourself by giving your credit card company a heads-up about your travel plans beforehand. Pick up the phone and give them a call to inform them of your itinerary, so that you have a hassle-free experience.