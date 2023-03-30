Lifestyle

#BreakfastGoals: 5 cold sandwich recipes to try this summer

Written by Sneha Das Mar 30, 2023, 04:05 am 2 min read

These cold sandwich recipes are perfect for summers

One of the perfect dishes to savor for breakfast when you are in a hurry, a sandwich can never disappoint you and will satiate your hunger in no time. Whether layered, stuffed, toasted, or grilled, sandwiches are wholesome and can be prepared with a lot of interesting fillings. With summer already here, you can try out these refreshing and delicious cold sandwich recipes.

Mayo veg curd sandwich

This cold veg sandwich is perfect to have on a warm day. For the stuffing, combine mayonnaise, shredded red cabbage, curd, sliced onions, capsicum slices, garlic paste, red chili sauce, tabasco sauce, salt, and tomato ketchup. Spread some butter on a bread slice, followed by the stuffing. Club it using another bread slice. Cut diagonally into equal pieces and serve for breakfast.

Schezwan paneer sandwich

Combine colored capsicum, tomato ketchup, salt, and schezwan sauce in a bowl and mix well. Add chopped paneer and mix again. Set the stuffing aside. For sour cream, mix lemon juice, thick curd, and salt. Spread the sour cream mixture on two bread slices and spread the schezwan-paneer stuffing. Club them into a sandwich and serve immediately.

Pineapple, cottage cheese, and celery sandwich

This fruity sandwich has a tangy and fresh flavor. Mix chilled and finely chopped pineapple, grated paneer, finely chopped celery, and salt in a bowl, and keep the stuffing aside. Lightly butter two bread slices. Spread the stuffing evenly over one of the bread slices and sandwich it using another bread slice. Cut the sandwich diagonally into two pieces and serve fresh.

Cheese and dill sandwich

This cold cheese and dill sandwich has the perfect creaminess and a refreshing aroma. To prepare a spread, combine soft butter and finely chopped dill leaves in a bowl and keep aside. Cut bread and cheese slices using a cookie cutter. Spread the stuffing over the bread roundel, place a cheese roundel, and sandwich it with another bread roundel. Serve immediately.

Egg salad sandwich

Perfect for breakfast, this cold egg salad sandwich is rich in protein and can be prepared when you are in a hurry. Mash hard-boiled eggs in a bowl. Add mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and mustard, and mix everything well. Butter two bread slices. Spread the egg mixture on one bread slice along with chopped green onions and pickles. Sandwich it with another slice and enjoy!