5 simple stretches for seniors to kick-start their day

Bring strength and agility with these stretches

What could be a more refreshing way to start a day than with stretches? As we age, our muscles and joints become stiff. For older adults, stretching exercises are a great way to bring strength and agility to their muscles and joints. Here are five easy-peasy stretching exercises for seniors to kick-start their day with full energy.

Neck stretch

Begin by sitting or standing in a comfortable position. Slowly tilt your head to the left. Hold this position for a few seconds, feeling the stretch along the right side of your neck. Return your head to the center and repeat on the other side. Repeat this stretch on each side several times. Remember to breathe deeply and relax your shoulders throughout the stretch.

Shoulder roll

Begin by sitting or standing in a comfortable position. Slowly raise your shoulders toward your ears, and then roll them backward in a circular motion. Roll your shoulders backward for several repetitions. Then reverse the direction and roll them forward for several repetitions. Repeat and take breaks as needed. Remember to breathe deeply and relax your shoulders throughout the exercise.

Shoulder stretch

Begin by standing or sitting, with your back straight up. Grab one of your arms with your opposite hand and slowly and gently stretch it across your chest until you start to feel a pull in your shoulder. While you stretch, make sure that you keep your elbow below shoulder height. Hold this position for 10-30 seconds, then repeat with your other arm.

Standing hip flexor

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips. Take a step forward with your left foot, bending your left knee and lowering your body into a lunge position. You should feel a stretch in your right hip flexor. Hold this position for a few seconds. Repeat the stretch on the other leg, taking a step forward with your right foot.

Seated knee to chest

Sit on a chair with your back straight. Slowly lift your right foot off the ground, bending your knee and bringing it toward your chest. Use your hands to gently pull your knee toward your chest. Hold this position for 15-30 seconds. Slowly lower your right foot back to the starting position. Repeat the stretch on the other leg.