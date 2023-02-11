Lifestyle

Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston! Check out the star's fitness secrets

Jennifer Aniston has managed to maintain a fit body even at the age of 54

Popularly known for playing the character of Rachel Green in the American television sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The recipient of various accolades, Aniston looks sculpted and glamorous even at the age of 54. She workouts a lot and tries to follow a healthy diet. Here's revealing the actor's fitness secrets on her 54th birthday.

Aniston is a big fan of yoga

The Horrible Bosses actor manages to exercise at least five days a week. Aniston meditates 10-20 minutes before starting her workouts. She is also a big fan of yoga and practices vinyasa flow, and yin yoga stretching. According to her spin and yoga teacher Mandy Ingber, Aniston loves performing balancing poses like warrior III, tree and half-moon pose along with plank exercises.

The 'Wanderlust' actor starts her workout with mobility exercises

Aniston usually works out for one and a half hours with her trainer Leyon Azubuike and they typically go for a session as early as 3 am if she has a busy schedule or morning photoshoots. Aniston starts with mobility exercises and then does a plank flow, beginning with a standard plank, then a side plank before moving to a plank with shoulder taps.

The star also loves doing V-ups using an ab wheel

Aniston also practices lots of core stretching exercises. "We do a lot of things that stretch the core, so we'll do things where she's hanging on a pullup bar, then she pulls her knees up and brings them back down," Azubuike told Women's Health. She also loves doing V-ups using an ab wheel. "We'll use a sit-up to shock the body occasionally," Azubuike said.

She prefers switching her workouts often

Aniston always manages to use resistance bands during the workouts. "We box, we jump rope, we do strength training, we do a lot of work with resistance bands," Azubuike had said. She loves switching her workouts and challenging her body. Aniston is a big fan of boxing which helps her release stress. She also does 45 minutes of intervals on her elliptical machine.

Aniston follows the intermittent fasting method

Aniston follows a 16:8 intermittent fasting method and delays her breakfast until 10 am. She usually has celery juice in the morning at 9 am before she starts her meditation and workouts. She avoids processed foods and follows a wholesome diet with low sugar.

Here's what her diet looks like

After her workout, Aniston has coffee followed by a protein shake or eggs on avocado toast with olive oil, salt, and pepper, or oatmeal with egg whites whipped into it. For lunch, she has vegetables or salad with protein. For snacks, she has a cheese stick, nuts, soup, or an apple with almond butter. For dinner, she has vegetables and protein or Mexican food.