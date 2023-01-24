Lifestyle

Want to lose weight faster? Try these sports

Written by Sneha Das Jan 24, 2023

Include these exciting sports in your daily regime to lose weight fast and effectively

Our sedentary lifestyle along with hectic work hours and unhealthy eating habits have made most of us gain weight and suffer from several harmful obesity-related conditions. If you feel lazy hitting the gym, you can try out some fun and exciting sports to lose those extra kilos and stay healthy and happy. Here are five enjoyable sports that can hasten your weight loss process.

Boxing

One of the most fun sports to try out, boxing helps improve your physical strength and simultaneously lose weight. It helps build your strength, agility, speed, and hand-eye coordination, and the overall body movements burn calories and cut that extra body weight. It also helps combat stress-related issues and improves your cardiovascular health. One hour of boxing burns 800-1000 calories.

Basketball

A great stretching exercise, basketball helps you burn a lot of calories, thereby aiding in weight loss. Running, jumping, footwork, and stretching involved in this high-energy sport not only helps you stay in shape but also contributes to your height. It is also known to make you alert and improve hand-eye coordination. You can burn around 576 calories by playing basketball for one hour.

Swimming

An all-body exercise, swimming helps you burn belly fat fast and tones your overall physique. It also improves your flexibility and posture and builds muscle strength and fortitude. Swimming in freestyle or breaststroke allows you to swim for a longer duration, helping you burn more calories. A great aerobic workout, swimming also boosts your cardiovascular health. One hour of swimming burns 400-500 calories.

Sprinting

If you are looking to lose weight faster, sprinting is a great sport to include in your daily regime. While sprinting, you tend to breathe harder which increases the levels of oxygen in your blood, which in turn boosts your metabolism, blood circulation, and heart rate. This detoxifies your body, raises your temperature, and helps you lose weight. A one-minute sprint burns 20 calories.

Cycling

Perfect for any age, cycling is a great aerobic exercise that helps you burn 450-750 calories per hour. It maintains your heart rate without impacting your ankles, knees, and joints. You can burn more calories by pedaling faster as your body uses maximum energy. This fun and exciting sport also strengthens the muscles in your legs including calves, hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes.