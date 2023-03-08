Lifestyle

Holi 2023: 5 special drinks to try on this occasion

These drinks are a must try on Holi

Holi, the day to host a grand and colorful party for your friends and family and indulge in your favorite foods and drinks, is here. While classic thandai is a must-have on this day, you can also binge on other refreshing mocktails and cocktails to mark the occasion. Here are five special drinks to enjoy on Holi.

Berry kanji

Blend frozen berries in a mixer. Add black salt, ajwain, chaat masala, and salt to a mixing bowl and stir everything well. Add water and mix well. Saute asafoetida in an oil-greased pan, pour it into the mix, and stir well. Add charcoal, cloves, ghee, and cardamom to a large bowl, place the drink in it, and cover it with a lid. Serve chilled.

Iced jaljeera

Packed with pungent flavors, this cool and refreshing drink will hydrate your body while you continue playing with colors. Add tamarind pulp, fresh mint leaves, roasted ground cumin, grated jaggery, ginger salt, lemon juice, black salt, garam masala, chili powder, and water to a mixer and blend well. Chill overnight, strain, and freeze the mixture. Garnish with boondis and serve chilled.

Black grape soda

The festival of colors, Holi is all about relishing colorful and delicious mocktails that will keep you rejuvenated, cool, and energetic throughout the day. Pour some black grape juice into a tall glass. Add sugar syrup, lemon juice, black salt, and cumin powder and stir the mixture well. Drop in some frozen grapes into the juice. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.

Almond milk thandai

If you are tired of playing Holi with friends, recharge yourself with a vegan drink made with the goodness of almond milk. Grind together poppy seeds, cardamom powder, peppercorns, fennel seeds, nutmeg, saffron, and roasted watermelon seeds. Boil almond milk with saffron, sugar, and ground powder. Strain the mixture and refrigerate for one hour. Garnish with dried crushed rose petals and serve chilled.

Kesaria doodh

This Holi special beverage is healthy and will aid digestion after consuming heavy foods. Add milk to a heavy-bottom pan and bring it to a boil. Simmer and stir well until thick. Add cardamom powder, saffron, and sugar, and stir well until the sugar gets dissolved. Simmer the mixture for five minutes. Garnish with pistachios, almonds, and cardamoms, and serve warm.