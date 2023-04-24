Lifestyle

Misal pav named among the world's top 50 vegan dishes

Misal pav is a spicy curry-based dish usually made with moth beans

Indian cuisine has earned the global spotlight once again as Maharashtra's misal pav occupied the 11th position in the ranking list of the world's Best Traditional Vegan Dishes. The list was released by the food guide platform Taste Atlas. Apart from this, rajma chawal, and other Indian delicacies were also spotted on the list. North India's mass favorite, rajma chawal occupied the 41st spot.

What is exactly misal pav?

For the unversed, misal pav is a spicy curry-based dish that is usually made of moth beans, onions, and chivda and served with toasted bread called pav. This savory combo is garnished with farsan or sev, chopped tomatoes, lemon, and coriander and served. Available in different varieties depending on the location, you can try Khandeshi misal, Pune misal, Ahmednagar misal, or Nashik misal.

In 2015, it was awarded the world's tastiest vegetarian dish

Misal pav is nutritious as it is rich in fiber and protein. It is believed to have been invented by Kutchh's Keshavji Gabha Chudasama in the 1960s. This is not the first time the dish is getting global recognition. In 2015, Foodie Hub Awards in London named misal pav the world's tastiest vegetarian dish. Dadar's Aaswad restaurant won this prestigious award in particular.

Other Indian dishes that also made it to the list

Several other Indian dishes also made it to the top 50 vegan dishes. Aloo gobi secured the 20th spot followed by rajma and gobi manchurian that secured the 22nd and 24th positions respectively. Popular South Indian snack masala vada was ranked 27th, while bhel puri occupied the 37th position. Rajma chawal got the 41st spot and was listed as a separate dish from rajma.

Dishes that made it to the top 10

"This tea-time snack is usually made with a combination of chana dal, onions, ginger, curry leaves, fennel seeds, dried red hot peppers, vegetable oil, and salt," Taste Atlas' website described masala vada. It clarified that the dish also has other versions. The top dishes are zeytoon parvadeh, guacamole, muhammara, tempe goreng, badrijani, hummus, spaghetti aglio e olio, tagliatelle ai funghi, baba ganoush, and mujaddara.

