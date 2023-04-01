Lifestyle

National Sourdough Bread Day: You will absolutely 'loaf' these recipes

Try these recipes using sourdough bread today

Beginning a new month on a flavorsome note is always fun! Just as the US is celebrating National Sourdough Bread Day today, to honor the long history of making this chewy and crusty delicious food item. So without further do, let's 'bake' your day more celebratory with these five fantastic recipes with sourdough bread that you can whip up today.

Sourdough grilled cheese sandwich

This delicious grilled sandwich is no-fuss and requires easily-available ingredients. First, make a mixture of mayonnaise and mustard. Mix well so that the two combine. Now grab two slices of sourdough bread, smear this mixture on them, and layer them with cheese, tomatoes, onions, and bacon. Place them on a griller and grill until both sides are golden brown and crisp.

Sourdough bread banana pudding

Cut sourdough bread into small cubes and toss them in butter. In a bowl, beat eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, milk, sugar, salt, and nutmeg. Once done, stir in some bananas and pour the butter-coated sourdough cubes. Bake this mixture at 190 degrees Celsius for about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare a sauce by cooking milk, butter, cornstarch, corn syrup, and vanilla. Pour over the baked pudding.

Creamy sourdough

Grab a saucepan and mix cream cheese, sour cream, and onions. Cook and stir at low heat. Your dip is ready! To this, add cheese and ham. Keep cooking until the former melts. Now, the most important step - cut the top of a sourdough bread loaf and hollow out its top and inside. Pour the dip into the hollow and garnish with parsley.

Mediterranean salad

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Roast garlic, red onions, aubergine, courgette, lemon zest, oregano, olive oil, and a dash of black pepper for around 30 minutes. Toss and then add chopped tomatoes. Roast again for 10 minutes. Post that, spread some olive oil on sourdough bread and bake it until golden brown. Place them all on a plate and garnish with lemon juice.

Sweet and tangy sourdough toasts

Toast two slices of sourdough bread in an oven. Spread some peanut butter on a toasted slice and top it with bananas and soaked chia seeds. Layer with chocolate sauce and your sweet sourdough toast is ready. On the other, smear some cream cheese and layer it with tomatoes, avocados, and poppy seeds. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper to taste. Now dig in!