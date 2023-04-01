Lifestyle

National Pecan Month: Spend it in flavor with these recipes

These recipes will drive you 'nuts'! Folks in the US celebrate National Pecan﻿ Month on April 1, marking the deliciousness and the many health benefits of this excellent nut. A rich source of some powerful antioxidants, pecan is a great ingredient used across cuisines which makes it a favorite of many. Here are five recipes that you must try today.

Apple, cranberry, and pecan salad

First, make vinaigrette dressing by mixing olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, apple cider vinegar, sugar, and poppy seeds. Whisk and it's ready. Set aside. Now assemble the ingredients of your salad including spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, apples, pecans, pomegranates, cranberries, and goat cheese. Layer it with the dressing and then toss the salad so that it combines well. Enjoy fresh!

Candied pecans

Make a mixture of water and egg whites and then toss a handful of pecans in it. To this, add some sugar, salt, and cinnamon, and then mix nicely so that the pecans get well-coated. The final step is to bake them in a preheated oven until they are completely brown. You can enjoy these candied pecans as snacks or ingredients in salads.

Pecan ice cream

Begin by melting some butter in a saucepan and toast some pecan. Sprinkle some brown sugar on it and keep cooking for two-three minutes or until the sugar gets dissolved. Keep stirring to avoid burning. Now transfer them to a bowl, pour in some condensed milk, and whisk in some vanilla. Layer it all with whipped cream and gently fold until mixed. Freeze.

Pecan butter

Toast some pecans and stir often for four to eight minutes. Allow them to cool for some time. Once cooled, put them in a food processor and make a fine powder. Now add a pinch of salt and a dash of cinnamon to taste. Blend again to combine well. Once creamy, pour it into a jar, seal it, and refrigerate.

Pecan pie muffins

Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius. In a bowl, combine flour, baking soda, sugar, salt, and pecans. Mix well. In another bowl, beat eggs, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Combine the two bowls and mix well. Now spoon this batter into muffin cups and bake for 20-25 minutes. Once done, you can garnish the muffins with crushed pecans and enjoy them fresh.