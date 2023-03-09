Lifestyle

National Meatball Day: Celebrate with these flavorful recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 09, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Try these flavorful meatball recipes today

Let's 'ketchup' with some meat today! The US celebrates National Meatball Day on March 9 in honor of this delicious treat, which has even been mentioned in various ancient Chinese, Roman, and Arabic texts. Made with different variations like pork, fish, veal, chicken, etc, there's no way one wouldn't love meatballs for their lip-smacking flavor and arresting appeal. Try these five recipes today.

Sweet and sour meatballs

Mix chicken, breadcrumbs, onion, salt to taste, eggs, and pepper in a large bowl. Shape the mixture into small balls. Now in a large non-stick skillet, cook these balls over medium heat until they turn brown. In the meantime, prepare a sauce by mixing water, brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, cornstarch, and soy sauce until smooth. Pour this over the meatballs and serve hot.

Italian baked meatballs

Preheat oven to 175 degree Celsius. Mix breadcrumbs, cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, pepper, and salt to taste. Stir in some water, eggs, and ground chicken until well-combined. Form balls out of this mixture and bake them for about 30 minutes or until brown. Once done, remove from the oven and serve hot with ketchup or a dip of your choice.

Barbeque glazed meatballs

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Grab a bowl and mix oats, eggs, garlic powder, chili powder, onions, milk, salt, and pepper. Make balls out of this mixture and set aside. Now take another bowl and prepare a sauce by combining ketchup, garlic, sugar, and some onions. Drizzle this sauce over the meatballs and bake them uncovered for one hour.

Chicken spinach meatballs

First, preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Then, take a food processor and finely chop onions, ginger, garlic, and jalapeno. Set it aside. In a large bowl, add chopped fresh spinach, onions, cheese, turmeric powder, basil, chicken, and salt. Mix gently and then form balls from the mixture. Bake for 15 minutes and serve hot.

Spicy chicken curry meatballs

Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Prepare a mixture with olive oil, onion, ginger-garlic paste, bread crumbs, ground chicken, curry powder, pepper, and salt to taste. Now roll this mixture into balls and bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare a curry with onions, garlic, ginger, sugar, garam masala, cumin, curry powder, turmeric, and paprika. Dunk the cooked meatballs and serve.