Stress Awareness Month: Try these fun de-stressing activities at home

It's time to prioritize self-care this Stress Awareness Month

April is designated as National Stress Awareness Month. The month is dedicated to raising awareness about stress and its effects on our lives. We all need to take a break from time to time to relax and recharge our mind, body, and spirit. So, if you're feeling stressed out lately, here are five enjoyable activities you can try to unwind and feel better.

What causes stress and what are its effects on health?

Stress can be caused by various factors such as work, relationships, finances, and major life changes. It increases heart rate and blood pressure, leading to physical symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and muscle tension. Prolonged stress can weaken the immune system, increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues, and contribute to the development of chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes.

Dance, like there's no tomorrow

Grooving to your favorite playlist is a well-known stress reliever and a great exercise. It not only benefits your body but also stimulates your mind. Dancing to music that reminds you of happy moments in your life can evoke positive memories, helping you take your mind off stress. While you are at it, know about these five reasons why you should dance alone.

Go for a walk in nature

How about starting your day with a refreshing mindful walk? Head out early in the morning when the air is fresh and crisp. Pay attention to every step you take and take in all the sights, sounds, and smells around you. Find a perfect spot to watch the sunrise, or alternatively, try forest bathing. Here's what it is and why you should try it.

Spend time with pets

Want to feel more relaxed? Petting your furry friends can do the trick. Studies show that cuddling with dogs, cats, rabbits, or other pets releases feel-good hormones in humans. If you don't have a pet, consider visiting a friend or neighbor who does. Spending time with a pet can help you unwind and forget about your worries making you more stress-free.

Watch your favorite childhood cartoons

Take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of your favorite cartoons from childhood. Make a list of all the classic shows you used to love and start watching them again. It's a great way to connect with your inner child and relive some happy memories from the past. It is a fun way to escape the stresses of adulthood.

Eat out and try something new

Step outside of your comfort zone and visit a new restaurant. Instead of ordering the same dish, challenge yourself to try something completely different. It's an exciting way to experience new tastes and cuisines, and it will take your taste buds on a journey you will never forget. Who knows, you may even find your new favorite dish.