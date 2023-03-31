Lifestyle

Less is more: Philosophy of quiet luxury, explained

Less is more: Philosophy of quiet luxury, explained

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 31, 2023, 05:15 pm 2 min read

This shift in trend feels like a breath of fresh air

"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." - Leonardo da Vinci Gone are the days of flashy logos and ostentatious displays of wealth. You must have noticed that the big boss of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, wears the same boring gray T-shirt every day. But here's the kicker - each of his T-shirts costs a crazy $300! Fashion experts call this "quiet luxury."

What is quiet luxury?

Quiet luxury is like a fresh take on minimalism for the modern era. It is all about being intentional with your shopping and investing in quality pieces that are worth the expense. Quiet luxury can manifest through the design of minimalist living spaces, the choice of high-quality clothing or accessories, as well as in the enjoyment of simple, yet beautiful experiences in life.

Quiet luxury is all about subtlety and sophistication

Unlike Ranveer Singh's flashy pieces or obvious logos that scream "high-end designer," this trend focuses on understated elegance. It is not immediately obvious whether a piece is designer or not - you have to take a closer look to notice the quality of craftsmanship and the subtle details that reveal its luxury. This is the discreet charm of quiet luxury.

It is not just about clothes

Quiet luxury is not just about the clothes themselves. It is a mindset, a way of approaching fashion that emphasizes quality over quantity, and sustainability over fast fashion. By investing in well-made, timeless pieces, you not only create a more elegant and refined wardrobe but also reduce waste and promote ethical consumption. For example, a beautiful taant saree can be your quiet luxury.

How to don the quiet luxury style?

Begin by focusing on a color palette that consists of dark or neutral tones, with the occasional pop of color. Black, navy, tan, and nude shades are ideal and can add warmth in colder months, and pastel hues can bring a touch of freshness in the summer season. The patterns should be classic and understated, such as stripes and checks, nothing too flashy.