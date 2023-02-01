Lifestyle

5 ways to break the perfectionism-procrastination loop

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 01, 2023, 06:02 pm 3 min read

Say no to events and tasks that are not immediate or urgent

The perfectionism-procrastination loop begins when we let our perfectionism avoid doing a certain task and then put it off until later because we think it won't be perfect. And then rushing in at the last moment to finish, but till then you are already dealing with feelings of guilt. Subsequently, this develops into a vicious loop. To break this difficult-to-escape cycle, follow these tips.

Recognize your avoidance patterns

The first step to breaking this perfectionism-procrastination loop is noticing when it starts. Bring awareness around why you often get stuck in this negative loop and what lies behind your claims of perfectionism. But be watchful that you don't bring judgment into the equation. Judging or being overly self-critical can be more harmful than your subconscious fear of change.

Break down big tasks into several smaller ones

Breaking down tasks into several smaller pieces makes them more manageable. It leads to more frequent feelings of accomplishment as you tick each one off your list. Also, remember that it is about the journey and not the destination. So, pause sometimes to count what you are gaining from the experience, as opposed to remaining focused on how much you have left to do.

Reward yourself after completing a task

Setting up small rewards for the accomplishments you make is one of the most effective ways to motivate yourself to get your tasks done. To condition your mind for this, it is important to focus on how you will feel when you complete a certain task. Reward yourself for a job well done, it will turn your overwhelming to-do list into a game.

Try reaching out for help and mentorship

You can't achieve everything alone. You will need others to support your journey and provide you with feedback. The next time you catch yourself procrastinating, don't be afraid to ask for help. Find others who have walked the path before you, and reach out to them. Maybe a friend or a colleague could offer the resources you need to complete the task more quickly.

Practice saying 'no'

Understand when to outrightly say "no." Our commitment to tasks we don't even feel like doing often stems from the need to please others. Taking on too many responsibilities at once can make you feel overwhelmed. Say no to events and tasks that are not urgent. We are all busy and we all have obligations, so don't feel guilty about saying no.