Lifestyle

5 of the strangest foods consumed across the globe

5 of the strangest foods consumed across the globe

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 31, 2023, 09:59 am 2 min read

World's wildest eats

From Asia to Africa, people have come up with some truly bizarre dishes that will leave you scratching your head. These unusual dishes will have you wondering how anyone could possibly enjoy them, yet they are beloved by many. So, get ready to be amazed as we explore some of the strangest foods consumed in different countries around the world.

Rocks, Kazakhstan

Some people in Kazakhstan eat rocks. Yes, you read that right, rocks! These rocks are made up of clay and you can find them right next to fruits and nuts at local markets. Some people claim that this clay rock is packed with iron, which is great for their health. However, most doctors strongly disagree with this and advise against eating it.

Century eggs, China

Rotten eggs are a popular delicacy in China. Popularly known as century eggs, these eggs are kept in a blend of clay, ash, and quicklime for several months, which results in a slimy dark green yolk, while the white transforms into a translucent jelly with a dark brown hue. The smell is reportedly pungent, reminiscent of sulfur and ammonia.

Fried spiders, Cambodia

Fried spider is a dish enjoyed by many in the town of Skuon, Cambodia. The spiders are marinated in a mixture of MSG, sugar, and salt, and then fried with garlic. People who have tried it say that it has more meat than a grasshopper, but the spider's belly has a brown sludge that includes its insides, eggs, and poop. Sounds tasty, right?

Rotten shark, Iceland

Rotten shark is a treasured part of Icelandic cuisine made from the rotting carcass of a Greenland or basking shark. Known as Hákarl, the shark is buried in a shallow pit and weighed down with stones, allowing its poisonous internal fluids to drain out. Once the shark has been drained, it's hung out to dry before being cut into strips and served.

Wasp cookies, Japan

Want to try something truly unique? How about wasp cookies from Japan? Known as Jibachi Senbei, it's not your typical biscuit, as instead of the usual sweet or savory fillings, these little treats are packed with wasps! That's right, wasps - the digger wasp to be precise. They are prepared with water, eggs, rice flour, wasp, sugar, salt, oil, sesame seeds, and soy sauce.