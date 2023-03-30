Lifestyle

Visiting Vatican City? Avoid these tourist mistakes

Mar 30, 2023

Vatican City is known for housing some of the most awe-inspiring works of art and architecture. As the center of the Roman Catholic Church, it attracts millions of visitors each year. However, tourists often make certain mistakes that can negatively impact their experience. To ensure a smoother and more enjoyable experience in the world's smallest country landlocked within Italy, adhere to these rules.

Avoid wearing revealing clothes

When visiting Vatican City, it is important to dress appropriately. Avoid wearing short skirts, dresses, or shorts, and make sure your shoulders are covered. If you're wearing revealing summer clothes, bring a scarf to cover up. Sandals are okay, but flip-flops are a no-go. And do not forget to take off your hat when entering buildings in the Vatican.

Maintain silence at religious places

When you visit religious places like St. Peter's Basilica or the Sistine Chapel, it is essential to be quiet to show respect. These are holy spaces where people pray and search for inner peace; noise can disturb them. Remember to keep your voice down and follow any rules posted at the entrance, such as not taking pictures or sitting in specific areas.

Don't pose with the Swiss Guards

You'll see Swiss Guards dressed in traditional and colorful uniforms. They are responsible for protecting the Pope and the Vatican. Although their uniforms make them stand out and seem like great photo opportunities, it's important to remember that they are professional guards, not tourist attractions. It's disrespectful to try to take photos with them, touch their equipment, or interrupt their duties in any way.

Don't point and giggle at nude paintings and sculptures

Vatican City has some of the world's greatest artworks, including many nude paintings and sculptures. Among these are Raphael's frescoes featuring a nude Madonna, which tourists may giggle or point at jokingly. But remember that these artworks are sacred and have historical significance to the Vatican's culture. By showing respect instead of ridiculing the artwork, we can appreciate its beauty and importance.

Don't carry prohibited items

The Vatican has a rigorous security process at the entrance. Expect to go through a metal detector, while your bags will undergo airport-like security screening. Sharp objects such as scissors and knives and any other prohibited items are not allowed within Vatican City's walls. Since you are here, you might be interested in reading five things to do in Vatican City.