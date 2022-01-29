Lifestyle

5 things to do in Vatican City

Written by Sneha Das Jan 29, 2022, 10:27 am 3 min read

The Vatican City is an architectural treasure trove.

Vatican City is the smallest country in the world and is surrounded by Rome. It has a population of just around 1,000 people. The country practices Catholicism and is the official residence of the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. The place, known for its stunning architecture, witnesses millions of tourists throughout the year. Here are five things you shouldn't miss in the Vatican.

Information How to reach Vatican City?

Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport located in Rome is the nearest airport to Vatican City, which is 27.8 kilometers away from the country. You can take a train, bus, or cab from the airport to reach the Vatican in about 26 minutes.

#1 Visit the St. Peter's Basilica

When you are in the sacred city of the Vatican, you just cannot miss visiting the St. Peter's Basilica which is one of the largest churches in the world. Constructed by Emperor Constantine in the fourth century, it is the site where St. Peter is believed to be buried. You will find some celebrated pieces here including Michelangelo's glorious Pieta and Bernini's 29-meter-high baldachin.

#2 Take a stroll through the Vatican Gardens

If you want to escape the chaos of the main city and want to spend your time in peace and tranquility, then you must visit the Vatican Gardens which covers about 57 acres of the city. Constructed in three styles--French, English, and Italian--the garden houses antique monuments and statues including the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto and the Vatican Radio Station.

#3 Don't forget to meet the Pope

The Pope, who is the leader of the Catholic Church, addresses the audience every week on Wednesday. So, if you are in Vatican City on a Wednesday, make sure you meet him and seek his blessings. He makes his appearance at St. Peter's Square at 10:30 am every Wednesday. He says the Lord's prayers, welcomes visiting groups and also blesses various religious artifacts.

#4 Click some pictures with the Swiss Guards

If you love taking selfies and photographs, then click some interesting and fun pictures with the Swiss Guards of the city. Also called the de facto military of the Vatican, the Guards were assigned for the security of the Pope and have been guarding the city since 1506. Their traditional clothes with interesting weapons like halberds are truly fascinating.

#5 Stop over at the Sistine Chapel

If you are planning a visit to Vatican City, then the Sistine Chapel must be on your bucket list. The artistic treasure was constructed in the 15th century as a private chapel for Pope Sisto IV Della Rovere and also for electing new popes. The building's walls and ceilings are decorated with famous old Testament stories and Frescos by Michelangelo, Botticelli, Perugino, and Roselli.