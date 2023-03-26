Lifestyle

Planning a trip to Ireland? Get these souvenirs home

Mar 26, 2023

Souvenirs are a great way to #throwback to all the fun you had on your vacation. Even decades down and miles apart, these mementos instantly transport one to their vacay destination and walk them through all its good old memories. And when you are traveling to Ireland, the land of saints and scholars, getting home a piece of its culture is an absolute no-brainer.

Aran fisherman sweater

Aran fisherman sweater is the most traditional Irish souvenir you can get your hands on. It is a thickly woven and hand-knit sweater that is warm and long-lasting, making it the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. Originally, these sweaters were created by Irish fishermen's wives from the Aran Islands where they worked. They take three to six weeks to be fully made.

Soda bread

When we tell you to get a slice of Ireland back home, we mean the one of soda bread, which is a staple food for Irish folks. Made with a combination of buttermilk, baking soda, and white flour, this bread lacks yeast and tastes slightly sweet. You can find this offering at bakeries across the country as it is very common and inexpensive.

Irish whiskey

Although commonly available around the world, nothing matches an Irish whiskey bought from where it was first made. Believed to have been invented in the 12th century, a bottle or a batch of this popular liquor can be best grabbed from an original Irish distillery. You can even plan a visit to Old Bushmills Distillery, which is also an excellent tourist destination.

Claddagh Ring

This one is among the most unique Irish gifts you can take back. First created back in the 17th century, the Claddagh ring is believed to be a symbol of love, loyalty, and friendship for the Irish, and can be used as a friendship ring or as an engagement/wedding one too. The way it is worn depicts the relationship the bearer may have.

Here's how it tells the person's relationship status

If worn on the right hand with the heart pointing toward fingertips, the person is available for love. If pointing toward wrists, it means they are in a relationship. On the left hand, it shows engagement if pointing toward fingertips and marriage if toward wrists.

Wool blankets

The final item that should be on your Ireland shopping list is a wool blanket. Available in a host of sizes, designs, colors, prints, and shapes, the blankies are made of cashmere, merino wool, or lambswool, making them perfect to snuggle in during those shiver-inducing days of winter. You can even buy them as gifts for your family or friends.