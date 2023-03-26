Lifestyle

5 fashion essentials every woman must have in their closet

Written by Sneha Das Mar 26, 2023

Reveal your inner fashionista by investing in these stylish pieces

Fashion is something that is constantly changing over time with new styles and trends taking over the industry. However, there are certain timeless and classic pieces that are versatile and never go out of style for any occasion. Vaishali Kumar, Fashion Designer and founder of Aattires Boutique list five fashion essentials every woman must have in their closet this year.

High-waisted jeans

One of the must-have clothing pieces for every fashionista out there, high-waisted jeans give you a classy, elegant, and funky look. You can pair them with anything, be it a casual white t-shirt, crop top, bodysuit, or even corset top for a fashionable look. You can choose high-waisted jeans with wide legs that will give an illusion of a slimmer physique.

Midi skirts

One of the wardrobe staples for every woman, midi skirts can be worn any time of the day to suit your styling moods. You can wear it to work when paired with a formal t-shirt and transform it into evening wear when paired with a cami silk top. You can go for a modern print or a bright-colored midi skirt.

Oversized blazers

If you want to sport a cool, fashionable, and dramatic look, invest in a good-quality oversized blazer that will add an extra oomph to your overall ensemble. You can opt for a classic black oversized blazer and pair it up with a dress for a classy and edgy look. You can also pair it up with jeans and tank top for a chic look.

Tracksuits

With athleisure fashion on the rise, it's time to invest in a trendy and comfortable tracksuit that you can not only wear to the gym for also for other events or casual meetups. Flattering on the body, these suits are usually soft and made of sweat-wicking fabric which also makes them perfect for airport looks. You can go for a quirky abstract-printed modern tracksuit.

Loose-fitting dresses

One of the most comfortable outfits to invest in, loose-fitting, baggy, and flowy dresses look stylish and cool. These dresses don't cling to the body and are perfect for the summer season. You can go for a bright-colored loose-fitted short dress in blue, yellow, or red with a bold print. Pair the dress with a classic gold or black belt, big hoops, and boots.