How to take care of your winterwear

Written by Sneha Das Dec 07, 2022, 07:20 am 3 min read

Winter is here and it's time to take out your woolen clothes and rock the chilly weather in style. While summer clothes do not require any special care, winter garments require proper maintenance and handling to keep them in proper condition and make them long-lasting. Here are five easy tips to take care of your winterwear by protecting them from dust and moths.

Opt for hand wash

Woolen clothes usually require less washing as wool is generally odor-resistant, crease-resistant, and stain-resistant. However, when you want to wash them, opt for a hand wash unless the label says "Dry clean only." Use a detergent specially designed for winterwear and soak them in water for three-five minutes. Wash the garment with cold water and squeeze out all the excess water, without wringing.

Never hang your winterwear for drying

Wool tends to absorb a lot of water and hanging the weighted garment for drying will cause the fabric to stretch and the outfit will lose its shape. Instead of hanging your winterwear on a clothesline to dry, lay them on a flat surface and allow them to dry at room temperature. Remember to keep your winter garments away from direct sunlight and heat.

Do not iron when completely dry

Never press or iron your woolens when they are completely dry as exposure to direct and dry heat makes the fabric scorch quite easily and does not eliminate deep creases. Instead, use a steam press and make sure to iron the garment on the inside as well. Before pressing the winter garment, remember to set the settings to "wool."

Never hang your winterwear, especially woolen garments

Woolen clothes garments are stretchable and delicate and hanging them in wardrobes can make them lose their shape. The hangers can also lead to shoulder dimples. Also, never cramp your winterwear together to avoid wrinkles. Instead, fold your sweaters neatly and place mothballs on the shelf to keep them fresh and clean. You can also store them in an appropriate-sized fabric garment bag.

Brush off the dust from your winter coats

It is important to take proper care of your coats to keep them in good condition. Clean your coat with a lint remover brush before and after every wear to make it look brand new. A lint remover brush will remove all hair, lint, and dust particles. Also, empty out every pocket after use to prevent the fabric from sagging.