National Nougat Day: Try these recipes for a 'sweet' celebration

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 26, 2023, 05:33 am 2 min read

The US celebrates National Nougat Day on March 26 and we couldn't possibly think of a 'sweeter' Sunday than this! Not just in candies and chocolates, this delicious food item that is made with sugar, honey, egg whites, nuts, and dried fruits, can also be used in a host of other desserts. Don't believe us? Well, try these nougat-rich recipes yourself.

Nougat cookies

Mix flour, cocoa powder, coffee, salt, cornstarch, and baking soda. Separately, beat butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Whisk nicely. Combine the two and add nougat pieces and choco chips to it. Form a dough and refrigerate for two hours. Once done, roll the dough into balls and place each on a baking tray. Bake for 12 minutes at 160 degree Celsius.

Soft nougat yogurt

Craving a melt-in-the-mouth dessert made of nougat? Well, we have got your back with this soft nougat yogurt. All you have to do is chop nougat into pieces and place them in a saucepan full of skimmed milk. Heat until dissolved and then whisk in some yogurt and liquid caramel. Pour this mixture into glasses and refrigerate.

Nougat brownies

Melt some chocolate, nougat, and butter by placing them in a heatproof bowl over simmering water. In the meantime, whisk some eggs, corn syrup, vanilla extract, sugar, and salt. Once done, add some flour and the melted chocolate mixture. Mix well. Now mix in some nuts and bake this batter at 175 degree Celsius, until set. Once baked, slice up the brownie and serve.

Chocolate nougat cake

Prepare a topping by mixing chocolate, nougat, and milk and then heating the three for 40 seconds in a microwave. Beat this mixture with whipped cream and mix well. Now mix flour, eggs, baking soda, milk, sugar, salt, and butter. Form a smooth batter and bake. Your cake is all 'set'! Layer it with the nougat mixture, top with sprinkles, and refrigerate before serving.

Nougat ice cream

Place egg whites in a large bowl and whisk using a hand mixer until it's soft. Make whipped cream by combining cream, almonds, and vanilla extract, and beating it until it thickens. Refrigerate it. Once you are done with the eggs, layer the mixture with whipped cream, nuts, and chopped chocolate. Mix thoroughly. Freeze it for at least four hours.