Dress for success: 5 professional attire tips for women

The right clothes can transform your mood and confidence. Women in the workforce﻿ need to appear confident not only from the inside but also from the outside. Looking good can have a positive impact on how you feel, and this can translate into greater confidence in the workplace. Implement these fashion tips to dress for success in the professional setting.

Dress for the position you want

People often form opinions within the first minute based on your appearance. This makes your clothing choices even more critical. A well-put-together outfit that is clean, unique, and polished can communicate that you take pride in yourself and your work. If you have ambitious professional goals, it is worth dressing in a way that reflects the personality and image you want to convey.

Don't show too much skin

Be mindful of the length of your dress or skirt at the office. Opt for a length that extends to the top of your knee or falls just below it. Never go for clothes with high slits as they may not be suitable for a professional environment. Ensure that your tops are not see-through and don't show too much skin.

Don't overdo your makeup

Avoid overdoing your makeup with false eyelashes, smoky eyes, or too much bronzer. The goal is to enhance your natural look rather than exaggerate it. If you prefer a bold lip, it's perfectly acceptable to wear it in the workplace. However, it is best to keep the rest of your makeup very natural. Remember, moderation is the key.

Prevent wearing peep-toe shoes

Avoid wearing peep-toe shoes at work as they may come off as unprofessional. Reserve such footwear for more casual settings like the beach, or for weekends or night outs. Stick to closed-toe shoes for offices. It doesn't matter if they are heeled or flat, pointy-toed or rounded-toed, as long as your feet are covered. Here's how to find the perfect pair of footwear.

Add a pop of color, but moderately

When it comes to wearing colors in the workplace, it is important to consider the psychology behind different colors before making a choice. For instance, while red can convey power, it may also be perceived as aggressive by some. Add a dash of emerald or sapphire to your clothes for a touch of sophistication, or pink and yellow for a more cheerful look.