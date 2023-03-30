Lifestyle

5 must-know tips for an epic summer road trip

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 30, 2023, 07:19 pm 3 min read

Summer season is synonymous with longer days and warmer weather, making it the perfect season for a road trip. It is a chance to escape the daily grind and create memories with your loved ones while exploring new places. Whether you are planning a quick getaway or a longer journey, these five tips will help make your summer road trip epic and stress-free.

Get your car tuned up

Before hitting the road, ensure that your car is in excellent condition. Take it to a mechanic for a tune-up at least a week before your trip. The mechanic will give it a thorough check-up, examining the tires, brakes, engine, fluid levels, and tail lights, to find and fix any potential problems. This will reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns while on the road.

Prepare a survival kit

Accidents can happen anytime anywhere. It's important to be prepared for them, especially while on a road trip. A car survival kit is a must-have for such situations. Include items like jumper cables, a properly inflated spare tire, a lug wrench and jack, a first aid kit, flares, a flashlight, a tool kit, and other essentials that can help you survive an emergency situation.

Don't buy fuel during the midday

Avoid buying fuel during the middle of the day when temperatures can rise above 40°C. Since petrol is sold by volume at a presumed 20°C, the fuel can expand, giving you less fuel than you paid for. It is best to fill up your tank during cooler hours of morning or evening, to get the full amount of fuel that you are paying for.

Take extra care when carrying extra fuel

Carrying extra fuel may seem like a good idea for a road trip, but it can be risky. If you must, use a sturdy container like a jerry can with a tight seal to prevent spills. Don't use old water bottles as a makeshift solution. Also, never leave fuel in your car when you halt. Keep a fire extinguisher handy in case of emergencies.

Stock enough water

Going on a long summer road trip can be a thrilling experience. However, it is important to remember that the hot weather can cause dehydration, making you feel exhausted, giving you headaches, and making it difficult to stay alert while driving. To avoid these issues, be sure to bring and drink enough water and drink regularly throughout your trip.