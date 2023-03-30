Lifestyle

New to wheel yoga? Try these simple asanas first

You 'wheel' be able to do these yoga poses easily. Wheel yoga is one of the most interesting branches of the ancient practice that largely exists to make you more flexible. While it is an enjoyable activity, it may look a little complicated, to begin with. Fret not, take one step at a time by performing these beginner-friendly wheel yoga asanas first.

Child pose using wheel

Kneel on the floor and sit on your heels. Now place the wheel in front of you and put your hands on the top. Take a deep breath and as you exhale, lean your torso forward and lengthen your spine as you roll your hands forward on the wheel. Continue leaning until your belly touches your knees.

Reclining pose using wheel

Sit tall and comfortably on a mat and place the wheel at your back. Ensure that the wheel is aligned parallel to your spine and that your hands are on your knees. Now inhale and as you exhale, extend your spine slowly and steadily over the wheel. You can rest your head on the wheel and breath deeply as you do this pose.

Half pyramid pose using wheel

Keep the wheel in front of you and kneel on the floor. Now put your right foot and calve on the top of the wheel and ensure that your leg is straight and lengthened. Take a deep breath in and as you exhale, lean forward toward your extended leg and try to touch the wheel with your hands. Repeat with the left leg.

Crescent lunge pose using wheel

Drop your knees on a yoga mat and place the wheel in front of you. Place your right leg on the wheel and keep your left knee on the floor. Now raise both your arms above your head and bend your spine backward. Repeat the same steps with your left leg to complete the sequence.

Plank pose using wheel

Come in a 'table top' position and keep the wheel in between your legs. Now securing a firm grip, place both your right and left feet on the wheel. Using your palms, raise your body in the air and hold this position for as long as you can. Ensure that your hips or belly don't sag down.