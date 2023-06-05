Entertainment

Happy birthday, Amit Sadh: Most popular projects of the actor

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Amit Sadh turned a year older today!

Amit Sadh is one of the few Indian actors who have been able to make a smooth, seamless transition from the small screen to celluloid. Back in 2002, he started his career with Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, and since then, has been a solid part of several notable projects. As he turns 40, we list some of his most popular roles.

'Kai Po Che!'

Kai Po Che! might not have been Sadh's first appearance on the 70mm, but it was certainly his breakthrough role, one that gave him overnight stardom. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it was based on Chetan Bhagat's bestselling novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life and co-starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao. At the 2014 Screen Awards, Sadh was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

'Sarkar 3'

In Sarkar 3, Sadh shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan (who played the titular role), Jackie Shroff, Supriya Pathak, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Manoj Bajpayee, among others. The third installment of the Sarkar franchise, the film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma, with Sadh playing the role of Big B's grandson. Stream the film on Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, ZEE5, and MX Player.

'Barot House'

Barot House may not be as popular or mainstream as the other projects listed here, but it is certainly worth a watch. In this horror film that co-starred Manjari Fadnis and was released directly on ZEE5 in August 2019, Sadh essayed Amit Barot, the patriarch of the Barot family who grapples with his son's mysterious, deadly activities, which is later revealed to be schizophrenia.

'Breathe'

Sadh has been one of the two protagonists of Amazon Prime Video's web series Breathe and its successor Breathe: Into the Shadows. While the first season dropped on the streamer in January 2018, the second season made its way to the platform in July 2020. His role as Kabir Sawant is one of the building blocks of the series and remains the audience's favorite.