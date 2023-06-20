Entertainment

Ban 'Adipurush': Workers Association writes to PM Modi demanding FIR

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 20, 2023 | 02:53 pm 2 min read

All India Cine Workers Association calls for ban on 'Adipurush'

Om Raut's Adipurush, released last Friday, is facing severe backlash for its shoddy VFX, "cringe-worthy" dialogues, and misrepresentation of the revered epic, Ramayana. Now, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-led film has received another setback after the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban the film's screening in the theaters."

'We need FIR against director Raut…'

In the letter, the members requested FIRs against director Raut, writer Manoj Muntashir, as well as the producers of the film. A part of their letter read: "This movie's screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush movie is hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharm. Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith."

Take a look at the letter by the organization

Earlier, protests were staged, complaints were registered

From online trolls to posters being torn, Adipurush has stirred controversy nationwide. On Monday, Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint against the makers with the Lucknow Police. Joining the chorus against the film, Samajwadi Party stated that Raut's magnum opus has "hurt the faithful by its cheap and superficial dialogues." People on the internet have been appealing to others to "not to watch the film."

'Adipurush' writer addressed the criticism surrounding dialogues

Before this, Muntashir responded to the criticism surrounding the film's dialogues last week. Muntashir announced that the makers have decided to revise some of the dialogues, acknowledging the pain and distress felt by the audience. He wrote, "I can give countless arguments in favor of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. The revised dialogues will be added this week."

Here's the tweet by 'Adipurush' writer, Muntashir

What's your favorite scene from 'Adipurush'?: Netizens brutally trolled film

Recently, a tweet made by Prabhas's fan account sparked a meme fest on Twitter. The tweet posed a simple question: "What's your favorite scene from the film?" To this, people responded in the most hilarious manner. A user posted a picture of the exit gate of the theater and captioned it, "This." Meanwhile, another user commented, "National Anthem. It all went downhill after that."

