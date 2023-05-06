Entertainment

'Bhediya' on OTT: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer streaming details out!

May 06, 2023

Varun Dhawan-led 'Bhediya set to premiere on May 26 on Jio Cinema

Varun Dhawan-led Bhediya is finally gearing up for its digital premiere on May 26. Release in November 2022, the film was reportedly expected to have a digital premiere around January-February. Even after locking its OTT platform a few weeks ago, the release date was shrouded in mystery. But finally, with its digital release imminent, Bhediya is poised to reach an even wider audience.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya was released on November 24, 2022, and featured Dhawan as Bhaskar Sharma and Kriti Sanon as Dr. Anika in the lead roles.

Bhediya, upon its release, performed decently at the box office and managed to collect Rs. 66.65cr domestically.

For those unaware, Bhediya is the third movie in Maddock Films' ambitious horror-cinematic universe after Stree (2018) and Roohi (2021).

When and where to watch 'Bhediya'?

According to a Pinkvilla report, Bhediya is all set for its digital premiere on May 26 on the streaming platform Jio Cinema. It is noteworthy that the conventional timeframe between the theatrical and digital premieres for Bollywood films has been eight weeks, as directed by the Film Federation of India. As against this, Bhediya is releasing on OTT after six months of its release.

Why 'Bhediya' and 'Vikram Vedha' haven't been released on OTT?

Earlier, Bhediya was about to premiere on Jio Cinema on April 21 reportedly, but it eventually got delayed. Besides Bhediya, Vikram Vedha also struggled with its OTT release, which is now reportedly set to release on Monday (May 8). According to reports, Reliance Jio was planning to introduce subscription plans for three slabs, due to which it was holding the release of these films.

'Bhediya 2' and 'Stree 2' officially announced in April

Producer Dinesh Vijan, in a press event in April, announced a sequel to Bhediya in his horror-cinematic universe. The sequel is set to release in 2025 after the second installment of Stree hit theaters in August 2024. Vijan confirmed that the two movies will have interlinked stories. To recall, Shraddha Kapoor's character from Stree made a special appearance in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya.