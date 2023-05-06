Entertainment

'GOTG Vol. 3' box office: Marvel's biggie scores decent opening

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 06, 2023, 05:16 pm 2 min read

James Gunn 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' earned Rs. 7.3cr on the opening day in India

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the highly-anticipated Marvel movie helmed by James Gunn, was released on Friday (May 5). It witnessed a solid start at the box office, despite facing a screen crunch due to Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, which reportedly earned better than Gunn's film on the opening day. Here's a breakdown of the film's box office collections on Day 1.

Why does this story matter?

Released in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 grossed $146M in its opening weekend in the US and reportedly collected approximately Rs. 7.5cr in India.

Notably, all three Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy films have received positive reviews. However, the third installment currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score (80%, compared to 92% for the first film and 85% for the second).

Gunn's threequel minted Rs. 7.3cr on Day 1

The Chris Pratt starrer had his fans vouching for the movie, and it seemingly received a decent opening at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 7.3 crore on the opening day in India. It is worth mentioning the film faced stiff competition from Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story, which grossed Rs. 8.03 crore on the first day of its release.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Worldwide collections

The third installment collected $17.5M in previews on Thursday in the US and $35M from overseas markets. Heading into the weekend, reports suggest that the threequel is projected to earn between $110M to $130M in the US. Meanwhile, the top Hollywood openers in India include Avengers Endgame (Rs. 53.1cr), Avatar: The Way of Water (Rs. 41.2cr), and Spiderman Far From Home (Rs. 32.67cr).

Film was originally supposed to kick off Phase 4

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to kick off Marvel's Phase 4, but it was delayed. One of the primary reasons was Gunn's unceremonious exit from it. After Disney fired Gunn in 2018, Pratt and other cast members demanded his reinstatement, but by the time Disney had a change of heart, he signed a project with rival DC, which caused further delay.

All about the movie

Featuring an ensemble of Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, and Karen Gillan, among others, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wraps the story of the Guardians, who came to life on the big screens in 2014. Notably, the third installment is the longest film of the trilogy, and it follows a bunch of misfits and their epic adventures in the cosmos.