Happy birthday, HyunA: Chart-topping hits that define K-pop singer's legacy

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 06, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

K-pop singer-songwriter HyunA celebrates her 31st birthday on Tuesday

HyunA—a multifaceted singer-songwriter—radiates as a brilliant star in the dazzling realm of the K-pop industry. Having embarked on her musical journey as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007, the singer later joined 4Minute in 2009. However, it was with her groundbreaking extended play Bubble Pop! that HyunA truly skyrocketed to prominence. On her 31st birthday on Tuesday, we gather her most iconic songs.

'Bubble Pop!' (2011)

In the MV for Bubble Pop!—the title track of HyunA's first EP—one element that immediately caught viewers' attention was her striking red high heels. The song begins with captivating opening scenes of HyunA blowing bubbles against a vibrant and colorful backdrop. The incredible attention to detail in every frame along with HyunA's perfectly synchronized dance moves, added to the overall aesthetic of the video.

'Ice Cream' (2012)

We were completely captivated by HyunA's song Ice Cream from her second EP Melting, released in 2012. The song featured a notable appearance by PSY, known for his hit Gangnam Style. On the day of its release, the MV garnered an impressive 2M views. Within a few days, it surpassed an incredible 20M views—making HyunA the fastest K-pop artist to achieve such a feat.

'Red' (2014)

True to its name, HyunA's MV for her song Red, from her third mini-album A Talk, is an embodiment of fierceness, perfectly reflecting her persona. Released in 2014, Red showcases HyunA's versatility as she effortlessly transitions between trap and hip-hop, all while exuding energy and confidence throughout the video. Notably, in 2014, Rolling Stone recognized Red as one of the Top 10 best MVs.

'Lip & Hip' (2017)

The quirky song Lip & Hip—released in December 2017, quickly became a favorite among girls worldwide due to its confident and powerful lyrics. The MV for Lip & Hip is a visual masterpiece, carefully crafted to highlight HyunA's sensuality and individuality. Another element is HyunA's stylish and edgy fashion choices, along with the creative use of colors and lighting, which captured the audience's attention.