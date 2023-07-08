Politics

Why PM Modi's Telangana visit is significant for BJP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 08, 2023 | 04:40 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects worth Rs. 6,100 crore in Telangana on Saturday. He was accompanied by Union tourism minister and recently appointed Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, G Kishan Reddy, among others. This is Modi's first public appearance in Telangana since a major state-level BJP leadership transition and comes six months before the assembly elections.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's visit to Telangana comes as BJP deals with alleged internal discord, especially after the big Karnataka loss. Meanwhile, the Centre is facing accusations from Telangana's ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for ignoring the state. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) earlier announced to boycott PM Modi's visit due to the Centre's alleged failure to fulfill promises on commitments made to Telangana.

BJP looking to improve beyond Hyderabad: Report

According to NDTV, PM Modi's visit to Telangana, his third this year, would boost the BJP's effort to improve the party's image outside of Hyderabad, where it did well in the recent municipal elections. The party has reportedly done a strategic realignment in the state, evident from the appointment of Reddy as state BJP president, who also led the preparations for PM Modi's visit.

Major infrastructural push ahead for poll-bound state

PM Modi launched infrastructure projects worth Rs. 6,100 crore in Telangana on Saturday. This also included laying the foundation stone for a railway wagon manufacturing factory at Kazipet. This high-tech manufacturing plant is being built at a cost of more than Rs. 500 crore and is reportedly aimed at promoting local employment and fostering the development of auxiliary units in the surrounding region.

Answer to ruling BRS's criticism

The launch of the infra projects gained significance following criticism by the ruling BRS, which has boycotted PM Modi's visit, citing the alleged failure of the Centre to implement promises made to Telangana, such as a Rs. 20,000 crore coach factory that eventually went to Gujarat. Moreover, KTR said that clearance for the tribal university and Bayyaram steel factory projects was also pending.

PM's visit will rejuvenate party morale: Prakash Javadekar

The BJP's in charge for the election-bound state, Prakash Javadekar, expressed optimism about PM Modi's visit saying it will rejuvenate party morale. This sentiment was also reportedly reflected in the extensive security arrangements for PM Modi's Warangal visit, where over 3,500 police personnel were deployed.

