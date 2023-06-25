World

Everything about PM Modi's packed day 2 schedule in Egypt

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 25, 2023 | 01:44 pm 3 min read

From Al-Hakim Mosque visit to meeting President El-Sisi: PM Modi's day 2 schedule in Egypt

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday as he kicks off the packed day two schedule of his maiden state visit to Egypt. After arriving in Cairo on Saturday, Modi held discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and the nation's top cabinet ministers. Here's the day two agenda of PM Modi in Egypt.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's Egypt visit is significant in numerous ways, even as it comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and the global economic slowdown. Apart from geopolitical matters, his trip is set to focus on defense, trade, and diplomatic objectives. It is also worth noting that this is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the nation in 26 years.

Significance of PM Modi's Al-Hakim Mosque visit

PM Modi's meeting with the Egyptian president will reportedly be followed by delegation-level discussions, the signing of various MoUs, and press statements. The Indian prime minister will also be visiting the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, which is being seen as a significant move due to the large presence of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community in the area that has importance in Gujarat, too.

Modi to visit Heliopolis War Cemetery

The Indian prime minister will leave for the Heliopolis War Cemetary later on Sunday, where the names of nearly 4,000 martyred Indian soldiers who took part and fought in World War I in Palestine and Egypt are commemorated. According to Hindustan Times, this will be the last stop of Modi's maiden two-day state visit to Egypt before returning to New Delhi.

PM Modi met prominent Egyptian personalities yesterday

On Saturday, PM Modi met with several popular Egyptian personalities, including Hassan Allam—the CEO of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the North African and Middle East region—and petroleum strategist and renowned author Tarek Heggy. He also held talks with two young yoga instructors, Nada Adel and Reem Jabak, and lauded their commitment to yoga and urged them to visit India.

Modi meets Grand Mufti of Egypt

On the other hand, the Indian prime minister also took to Twitter and expressed his delight after meeting the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. "Honored to have met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam," Modi tweeted on Sunday. "Had enriching discussions on India-Egypt ties, notably cultural and people-to-people linkages," the post further reads.

Details on Modi's US visit before reaching Egypt

PM Modi's two-day Egypt visit came after his maiden state visit to the United States (US), where he took part in several programs and interactions, including with President Joe Biden, intending to add momentum to the India-US ties. In a significant landmark moment, PM Modi also addressed the US Congress for the second time and became the first Indian prime minister to do so.

