PM Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday

He will also release capitalization support funds to the tune of Rs. 1,625 crore to over four lakh Self Help Groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad (interaction with self-reliant women) and speak with woman self-help groups promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on Thursday via video conferencing. He will also release capitalization support funds to the tune of Rs. 1,625 crore to over four lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Details

Modi to release Rs. 4.13cr to Farmer Producer Organizations

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said a collection of success stories of women SHG (self-help group) members from all across the country along with a handbook on universalization of farm livelihoods will be released by Modi during the event. "In addition, Modi will also release Rs. 4.13 crore as funds to 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) being promoted under the mission," the PMO added.

Information

PM to release Rs. 25cr under PMFME Scheme

The PMO said that Modi will also release Rs. 25 crore as seed money for 7,500 SHG members under the PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

PMO

Most of mission's interventions are being implemented by SHG women

The PMO said, "DAY-NRLM aims at mobilizing rural poor households into self-help groups in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, improve their incomes and quality of life." "Most of the mission's interventions are being implemented and scaled up by the SHG women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs)," the PMO said.

Ujjwala 2.0

Modi launched Ujjwala 2.0 on Tuesday

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Modi launched Ujjwala 2.0 -- the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) -- by handing over LPG connections in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. He also distributed free gas connections to 10 women virtually. Moreover, along with a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will also provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to beneficiaries.

Quote

We want to ensure benefits of schemes reach all: Modi

Interacting with the women beneficiaries on Tuesday, Modi had said, "For many fundamental needs, people of the country had to wait for decades. This is unfortunate and women suffered the most. Our attempt is to ensure that the benefits of schemes or resources reach all."